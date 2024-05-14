Dedmon, Smith lead way as five BC athletes qualify for state track and field championships

Bakersfield College freshman Damian Dedmon broke the Southern California Regional record in the long jump with a mark of 26 feet, 2 1/4 feet on Saturday at Cerritos College.

The jump was also a school record, an Under-20 qualifier and an Olympic trial provisional mark, according to BC coach Pam Kelly.

The Kern Valley graduate will be competing in the CCCAA State Track and Field Championships this weekend at Saddleback College. Dedmon finished sixth in the 100 with a 10.77.

Dedmon will be joined at the state meet by teammates Neshara Smith, Tania Mancilla, Gabby Espinosa and Jacob Perez.

Smith, an East High graduate, won the long jump (19-6.75) and 100 hurdles (13.78), and also qualified with a third-place finish in the high jump (5-3). She had already earned a spot at state with a victory in the heptathlon a few weeks ago.

Mancilla from McFarland finished fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:07.77) and Espinosa from Frontier was fifth in the javelin (110-10).

Former Frontier standout Perez placed fourth in the 3000 Steeplechase (9:43.08) to qualify. Arvin graduate Abraham Castro just missed out, finishing eighth in the race (9:50.94).