'Dedicated to helping our players': Madeira hires next boys basketball coach

Madeira High School has announced the hiring of a new athletic director and boys basketball coach.

New boys basketball coach Brian Kellett comes to Madeira after 20 years of experience as an assistant coach at St. Xavier and the head coach of the Madeira Middle School girls team.

“We wanted a coach who was both passionate and knowledgeable about the game and also has a strongdesire to build relationships and make the Madeira basketball experience special. We have found that and more in Coach Kellett who has experience in strong basketball programs and a proven track record of gaining buy-in from student-athletes.” Superintendent Kenji Matsudo said in a statement.

Kellett's connections to the middle school teams will help him build a foundation for the future of the boys team he inherits from previous coach Rick Rockwell.

"I am incredibly excited to lead the Madeira’s basketball program and to work with these talented youngathletes. My goal is to create an environment where our players play hard but can also excel not just in basketball, but in all aspects of life. Basketball is a powerful tool for teaching important life lessons, and I am dedicated to helping our players develop skills that will serve them well beyond their time on the court," Kellett said in a statement.

Kellett is dedicated to the game's fundamentals while promoting a fast-paced team that will compete in every game. He also wants his players to be multi-sport athletes and young men of character who will thrive at Madeira.

Kellett and his wife, Sarah, have two daughters who currently attend Madeira.

Matsudo also announced the district is hiring Chris O'Brien as the school's next athletic director. O'Brien is replacing Joe Kimling, who is stepping down after 22 years at Madeira to become the next athletic director at Washington Court House.

