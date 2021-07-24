When NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that receiver Dede Westbrook was going to work out with the Vikings, Rapoport noted Westbrook would likely sign with Minnesota if everything went well.

Apparently, there were no snags.

According to multiple reports, Westbrook will sign a one-year deal with the Vikings.

The former Jaguars receiver told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he’s “super excited” to play for Minnesota, particularly because Keenan McCardell will be his position coach. McCardell previously coached Westbrook with the Jaguars.

“Keenan’s like a father figure to me,” Westbrook told Tomasson. “I respect him and everything that he’s ever taught me and done for me.”

Though Westbrook suffered a torn ACL last October, he said he’ll “most definitely” will be ready for the first training camp practice this week.

A Jaguars fourth-round pick in 2017, Westbrook has caught 160 passes for 1,720 yards with nine touchdowns in his four-year career. He’s also served as a kick and punt returner at times in the league.

Dede Westbrook signing one-year deal with Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk