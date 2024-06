Jun. 18—Just before the start of the Class A state baseball finals on Friday at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Barr-Reeve teacher Mike DeCoursey was awarded as an IHSAA Champion Educator for his service in the classroom and to the school. Pictured are Amber and Mike DeCoursey. DeCoursey is a teacher, coach, sponsor of Barr-Reeve Media and the radio voice of Barr-Reeve sports.