Decorated Dolphins offensive linemen onboard the Miami Fan Cruise

Continuing our series of previewing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises have teamed up for an ultimate fan experience onboard the brand-new MSC Seascape. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team’s 1972 17-0 perfect season, 35 team legends including many from that championship year will be on board.

We took a look at the skill position players like those in the backfield as well as pass-catchers. When talking about skill-position players like running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, of course, you need a quarterback to distribute the ball. Yes, Dan Marino will be on the Seascape and mingling with Dolphins fans all week while hitting up the Caribbean and four destinations.

Likely close to Marino, and providing watchful sets of eyes as per their playing day habits, some of the Dolphins’ best offensive linemen in team history will be securing the path for Marino to get to his food and beverages. Among that unit of on and off-shore security will be Hall-of-Famers Larry Little, representing the Perfect 1972 team, as well as tackle Doug Crusan and guard/tackle Al Jenkins.

Marino’s first center, another Hall-of-Famer in Dwight Stephenson will be on the ship as well, and it can be argued that he is the NFL’s best to ever play that position. Stephenson played eight seasons in the league, all with Miami, and was a Pro Bowler for five straight seasons to finish his career. The 1984 season was his first All-Pro year and repeated that feat in his remaining three seasons as well.

Moving into the 1990s, Marino’s jersey was usually extremely clean, and much of that has to do with the protection from perennial Pro Bowl left tackle, Richmond Webb. Webb made seven straight Pro Bowls starting in his rookie year and was named an All-Pro in 1992 and 1994. Webb, very deserving of Hall-of-Fame consideration, has always been a fan favorite and active on Dolphins’ social media channels.

Last but not least, is someone you probably won’t want to mess with, as not only was Ed Newman a four-time Pro Bowler from 1981-1984 as well as 1973 Super Bowl champion, he was elected County Court Judge in Miami, Florida in 1994. And his bailiff is former Dolphins teammate, Tony Nathan, on board as well.

Story continues

Join the fun from April 2 to April 9. Set sail for an adventure like no other aboard the brand-new MSC Seascape for seven nights, sailing to several Caribbean destinations, including Ocean Cay, Bahamas, Nassau, Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Puerto Plata and the Dominican Republic.

Contact Karen Mason of First Class Cruises, the Dolphins Fan Cruise Travel Concierge, to get access to the DolphinsWire special access private meet and greets with the legends to sail away with the NFL Hall of Famers in April. Remember to mention that you are a reader of “DolphinsWire.”

List

Grading the Miami Dolphins linebackers after their 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire