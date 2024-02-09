Decorated Big Ten head coach leaves for Ohio State offensive coordinator job

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is leaving to take the vacant offensive coordinator job at Ohio State, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

This move takes place after a myriad of dominoes fell throughout the offseason. First, Patriots offensive coordinator and former Texans and Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien left the NFL to take the Ohio State offensive coordinator job. Then, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley surprisingly jumped to the NFL to take the Green Bay Packers vacant defensive coordinator job. Finally, O’Brien jumped from Ohio State to Boston College to take its vacancy.

Related: Where Wisconsin Badgers stand in first expanded Big Ten 2024 recruiting rankings

This left Ohio State without an offensive coordinator entering spring practice. Enter Kelly, who was almost fired from UCLA last year and was clearly on thin ice entering 2024. He had previously flirted with several NFL coordinator jobs before now landing this one — arguably one of the best coordinator jobs in the country.

BREAKING: UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is expected to join Ohio State as its next offensive coordinator, per @BruceFeldmanCFB. https://t.co/oCR8KUTkiR pic.twitter.com/PIGWiJtq29 — On3 (@On3sports) February 9, 2024

Kelly is an accomplished coach with a stellar run at Oregon from 2009-2012, a tumultuous regime with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015, one year in San Francisco with the 49ers and a solid run at UCLA from 2018-2023.

It is an interesting hire for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who reportedly is now taking a step back from calling the offensive side of the ball. Day needs a splash, especially after Michigan’s three straight conference titles and recent National Championship.

Kelly feels like a potential splash-type hire.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire