After decommitting from JMU, Miami QB recruit Alberto Mendoza will join Curt Cignetti at IU

BLOOMINGTON – Alberto Mendoza, once a James Madison commit and twice a state champion with Florida powerhouse Miami Columbus, will follow Curt Cignetti to Indiana.

Mendoza announced his commitment Monday morning via social media. He hands Cignetti and staff a quarterback in 2024 to replace Tim Carpenter, who left the class earlier this month. Florida Atlantic and Temple were also involved following Mendoza’s decommitment from James Madison.

The Florida native — whose brother plays the same position at Cal — joins Indiana following a glittering career for one of the Sunshine State’s more-decorated programs. Columbus counts Mario Cristobal, Joaquin Gonzalez, Brian Griese, Mike Shula, Alonzo Highsmith, Deon Bush and others among its alumni.

Mendoza enjoyed as outstanding of a high school career as any of the alumni whose ranks he now joins.

He won a quarterback battle before his junior year, and in so doing replaced his brother, Fernando. The younger Mendoza threw for 2,825 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2022, leading Columbus to a 14-1 record and a state title.

Mendoza repeated the feat this fall, rolling up 149 passing yards, 138 rushing yards and each a passing and rushing touchdown in a 38-19 win against Jacksonville Mandarin to clinch a second-straight championship.

He planned to sign with Cignetti’s James Madison program before Cignetti left Harrisonburg for IU. Not long after that move, Mendoza decommitted from the Dukes on Dec. 3, the same day the Hoosiers extended a scholarship.

After an official visit over the weekend, Mendoza pulled the trigger Monday morning. He joins Wake Forest transfer running back Justice Ellison, who announced his decision to transfer to Indiana on Sunday.

