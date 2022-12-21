Decommitment: LSU loses 4-star cornerback to Oregon

For all of the positives Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have had on early signing day, this one is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Daylen Austin committed to LSU on May 16, but on Wednesday, he flipped his commitment and signed with the Oregon Ducks. The four-star cornerback is from Long Beach, California, where he played for Long Beach Poly, so the flip to Oregon takes him a lot closer to home.

With Austin now off the board, LSU looks towards Thursday when Desmond Ricks plans to sign. If Ricks signs with LSU, it will take a lot of the sting away from losing such a great player.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star CB Daylen Austin has flipped his commitment from LSU to Oregon🦆 Read: https://t.co/jrDYqunnXD pic.twitter.com/J4J7vvnvoy — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 21, 2022

LSU currently has five defensive backs signed for the 2023 class (two cornerbacks and three safeties). Jeremiah Hughes is another LSU cornerback commit that has not signed yet. We will see how that plays out.

List

Early signing day tracker for LSU's 2023 recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire