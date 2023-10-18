DECOMMIT: LSU loses 4-star 2024 receiver commit

Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff received some bad news on Tuesday regarding the 2024 recruiting class. A four-star wide receiver has decided to re-open his recruitment and decommit from LSU.

Joseph Stone has been committed to LSU since July 11, 2022. He was one of the first commitments for the 2024 recruiting class but he has decided to re-open his commitment. That does not mean he will not ultimately sign with LSU at the end of the recruiting cycle. He is just weighing his options. Louisville, UCF and Florida are all high on his list of schools.

Stone is from Fairburn, Georgia, where he plays for Langston Hughes High School. LSU’s 2024 class now has only 24 commitments but is still ranked as the No. 10 class in the country according to 247Sports.

The Tigers have two wide receiver commits already in the class, but maybe Kelly can get him back to the Bayou.

