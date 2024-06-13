Deco ‘stops’ Barcelona star’s exit

Barcelona sporting director has put a halt to any and all negotiations surrounding the potential departure of a leading member of the club’s frontline.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who highlight Raphinha as the player in question.

It has of course long been rumoured in the media that the Barcelona brass are ready to bid farewell to Raphinha over the coming months.

Despite the former Leeds United man having continued to produce at a solid level this past season, he has been labelled in the media as one of the more expendable members of Hansi Flick’s squad, owing to his natural position on the right wing clashing with that of Lamine Yamal.

As much comes amid interest in his services on the part of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, and the Premier League alike.

All of a Barca persuasion will therefore no doubt be interested to hear that, for the time being at least, talks over any form of transfer for Raphinha have been halted.

As per Sport, Blaugrana sporting director Deco, who previously acted as the agent to the 27-year-old, has directly intervened in the situation.

The Portuguese has made it clear that he will not force Raphinha to accept a move to the Saudi Pro League, despite the lucrative proposals in front of him.

The winger himself is understood to be desperate to stay put in Catalunya’s capital, with his wish, as things stand, looking set to be granted.

Conor Laird | GSFN