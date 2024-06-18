Deco meets with Barcelona defensive gem’s agents amid transfer interest

Mikayil Faye is staring at an uncertain future at FC Barcelona, with Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto emerging as the strongest suitors for the Senegalese defender.

As reported earlier this week, Porto are prepared to offer €15 million to sign the 19-year-old centre-back, who has been a big hit with Barça Atletic this season.

Barcelona director meets Faye’s representatives

With the interest from Porto growing strong, SPORT reports that Barcelona director Deco met with Mikayil Faye’s agents today morning at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva complex.

Indeed, Juanma Lopez and Andy Bara, the representatives of the 19-year-old centre-back held a meeting with Deco in Barcelona earlier today to discuss his situation amid strong interest from Porto.

Faye only arrived at Barça last summer and quickly established himself as a reliable performer for Rafa Marquez’s reserve team.

Could Faye be on his way to Porto? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The left-footed defender’s performances have attracted serious interest and the Catalans’ need to sell players before June 30 has the youngster on the brink of an exit.

Faye, for his part, is clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona only if he will be a part of the first-team setup under Hansi Flick. If not, the defender would prefer a change of scenery.

Given the overbooking of central defenders in the first-team squad, Faye cannot be guaranteed a spot in Faye’s plans and as such, an exit remains a possibility.

Porto have emerged as the defender’s likeliest destination, with the Portuguese club ready to offer €15 million for him.

However, the hurdle in negotiations is Barcelona’s insistence on inserting a buyback clause for Faye, as Porto are not entirely sold on that idea.

The defender, for his part, is currently focused on helping Barcelona Atletic promotion to La Liga 2, with the playoff final against Cordoba poised nicely at 1-1 after the first leg.

However, it only seems a matter of time before his future is decided, one way or another.