Deco considers testing Barcelona prodigy in a makeshift role in pre-season

After a disappointing 2023/24 season, FC Barcelona will be eager to bounce back strongly in the new campaign, with the project set to be headed by new manager Hansi Flick.

The German tactician has already begun working on the squad planning with Barcelona sporting director Deco as they chalk out their strategies for new signings and player exits for the summer.

A new defensive midfielder and a left-winger are seen as the priorities, but as reported earlier, Flick is also contemplating the possibility of signing a versatile and experienced full-back in the summer.

However, it is not fully ruled out that Barça might look for internal solutions with Hector Fort, Julian Araujo, and Alex Valle all being possible options.

Deco considers another possibility

Now, SPORT reports that Barcelona director Deco might be considering an innovative solution to reinforce the left-back position for next season.

Indeed, the Blaugrana’s transfer chief wants to try deploying Barça Atletic defender Mikayil Faye as a left-back during pre-season.

The 19-year-old, who arrived at the club last summer, is a left-footed centre-back by trade and has become an integral part of the reserve team under Rafa Marquez.

Mika Faye could play at left-back in pre-season. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Faye has been knocking on the first-team doors for some time now, but has not yet made his official debut.

Despite the abundance of centre-backs at the club, Deco wants to retain Faye but is also considering using him in the left-back slot in pre-season.

The Senegalese international is not used to the position but because of his speed and technical ability, he can be given a shot.

Mika Faye’s future not clear

While Deco is eager to keep Faye, the 19-year-old prodigy’s future is still not certain. Given the number of centre-backs at the club, the youngster might not get minutes which might compel him to consider an exit.

There is no shortage of interest in Faye either, with a number of top clubs from across Europe vying for his signing.

In case, Barcelona do decide to part ways with him it will likely only be on loan or a permanent transfer with a buyback option.