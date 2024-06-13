Deco blocks Barcelona winger’s exit despite €80 million+ Saudi Arabia proposals

It has been an intense week at Barcelona as new coach, Hansi Flick, is meeting daily with the sporting director, Deco, to clarify the possible departures from the team this summer.

There are several candidates who have been tipped for possible exits, one of whom happens to be winger Raphinha.

In fact, reports earlier in the week suggested that Barcelona want to offload the Brazilian international amid offers from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.

Deco blocking Raphinha exit

However, as per SPORT, Barcelona director Deco is blocking Raphinha’s exit this summer.

Indeed, Deco is said to be holding back Raphinha’s departure to Saudi Arabia because he does not want to force the player to agree to leave despite the fact that there are important proposals.

As has already been reported, clubs from Saudi are willing to offer more than €80 million for Raphinha, but he does not wish to leave the club.

Raphinha does not want to leave. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The player already communicated before leaving for the Copa America that he had no intention of leaving, but Barça has weapons to force the situation although Deco does not want to use them.

Repercussions for Barcelona

However, If Raphinha does not leave, Barcelona will hardly be able to sign a top winger for the new project.

From the coaching staff to the sporting directorate, everyone believes that the attacking options from the last few seasons need to be improved, and for that, a player with a difference and with an edge on the left flank would be a good option.

As for Raphinha, there is an opinion at the club that it would be a good idea to accept a million-dollar offer in order to be able to sign Nico Williams.

Barça would bring in a much younger player, with much more verticality and one on one, but if the Brazilian does not leave, it will be impossible to undertake this operation.