Deco & Barcelona board see the future in Spain opener vs Albania

The opening goal netted by Spain in the country’s meeting with Albania this evening will no doubt have been taken full note of by the powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona.

This comes owing to both its scorer, and creator.

Luis de la Fuente’s troops are currently locked in action, in their final group stage fixture at Euro 2024.

La Roja, as alluded to above, are currently in possession of a one-goal advantage, owing to a brilliant team move inside the opening quarter of an hour.

After Dani Olmo was picked out in deep inside the Albanian half, the RB Leipzig star slipped an inch-perfect pass through to Ferran Torres, who made no mistake with an unerring finish into the far corner.

So, why the interest of the aforementioned Barcelona in as much?

Should the Blaugrana get their way this summer, a similar link-up could well be on the cards in Catalunya’s capital next season.

Torres, of course, is already plying his trade at the Camp Nou, whilst Dani Olmo has been earmarked as a leading transfer target on the part of Deco and his team of Barca directors.

Was Spain’s opener on Monday night an insight into what’s to come in Barcelona under Hansi Flick?

Conor Laird | GSFN