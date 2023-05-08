Declined fifth-year option bounce-back candidates & Nick Bosa interview

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck.

Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton.

Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

1:30 - Dexter Lawrence agrees to a four-year extension with the New York Giants

7:20 - Colts owner Jim Irsay threatens Commanders after they reached out to Andrew Luck. Is Irsay becoming a loose cannon in Indianapolis?

19:00 - Declined fifth-year option bounce-back candidates: Chase Young, Jordan Love, Jordyn Brooks, Patrick Queen, Mekhi Becton, Isaiah Simmons

49:30 - Nick Bosa talks DeMeco Ryans, Robert Saleh, Steve Wilks, winning DPOY and the future of the 49ers

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor