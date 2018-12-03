After declaring for NFL draft, Arizona State's N'Keal Harry won't play in bowl

Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry (1) fends off Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Update: Dec. 3 – 12:50 p.m.

Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry has signed with an agent and won’t play in the team’s bowl game as he begins to prepare for the NFL. ASU will face Mountain West champions Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 15.

“After thorough consideration and consultation regarding N’Keal Harry’s future prospects with our coaching staff, administrative staff and N’Keal himself, we have collectively determined it is in his best interest to forego the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl game and focus on his transition,” ASU head coach Herm Edwards said.

“We wish him the best and know that he is a Sun Devil for life.”

Original story: Nov. 26 – 2 p.m.

One of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects has officially entered the NFL draft.

Arizona State junior N’Keal Harry announced Monday that he will forgo his senior season to pursue a professional career. When all is said and done, the 6-foot-4, 213-pound Harry could end up being the first wide receiver selected in the 2019 draft.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. These past three years have been filled with unforgettable memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to represent Arizona State University,” Harry said in a statement.

“This is something that I’ve dreamed about as long as I can remember and I’m extremely excited to see what the future holds.”

In three seasons, Harry totaled 213 catches for 2,889 yards in his ASU career. Both marks rank third in program history.

Last month against USC, he made one of the best catches of the season.

Harry Houdini. Real Deal N'Keal. Dirty Harry. Call him whatever you like, but @NkealHarry15 is as good as it gets. pic.twitter.com/Rp33hTrSDE — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 27, 2018

ASU finished out the regular season with a come-from-behind victory over rival Arizona on Saturday. ASU trailed 40-21 early in the fourth quarter before scoring 20 unanswered points in a 41-40 win. Harry caught four passes for 55 yards in the win.

