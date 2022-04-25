Who has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Though it’s playoff season in the NBA, college basketball is in full offseason mode.

After an entertaining March Madness tournament that saw the Kansas Jayhawks crowned national champions, some of the top prospects around the nation are now preparing for the next step – declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

With the declaration deadline set for April 24, prospects have a few more days before their decisions need to be finalized ahead of draft day on June 23.

Here’s a tracker of some of the top projected draft picks who have entered their name in the draft pool:

Who has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft?

Prospects who have declared for the draft are bolded:

Jabari Smith, F, Auburn: potential No. 1 overall pick

Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga: potential No. 1 overall pick

Paolo Banchero, F, Duke: potential No. 1 overall pick

Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue: potential top-five pick

Keegan Murray, F, Iowa: potential top-five pick

AJ Griffin, G/F, Duke: potential top-five pick

Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky: projected top-10 pick

Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona: projected top-10 pick

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis: projected top-10 pick

Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor: projected top-10 pick

Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite: potential top-10 pick

Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin: projected lottery pick

Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas: projected lottery pick

Tari Eason, F, LSU: potential lottery pick

TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky: potential lottery pick

Mark Williams, C, Duke: potential lottery pick

Malaki Branham, G/F, Ohio State: potential lottery pick

MarJon Beauchamp, F, G League Ignite: draft eligible; potential lottery, mid-first-round pick

Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite: draft eligible; potential lottery, mid-first-round pick

Bryce McGowens, F, Nebraska: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Kendall Brown, F, Baylor: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand Breaker: potential late lottery pick

E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Christian Braun, F, Kansas: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Walker Kessler, C, Auburn: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Wendell Moore Jr., G/F, Duke: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Christian Koloko, C, Arizona: projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite: draft eligible; projected mid-to-late first-round pick

Trevor Keels, G/F, Duke: projected late first-round or early second-round pick

Jaylin Williams, F, Arkansas: projected late first-round or early second-round pick

JD Davison, G, Alabama: projected late first-round or early second-round pick

Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford: projected late first-round or early second-round pick

David Roddy, G/F, Colorado State: projected late first-round or early second-round pick

Dalen Terry, G, Arizona: projected second-round pick

Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA: projected second-round pick

Max Christie, G/F, Michigan State: projected second-round pick

Justin Lewis, F, Marquette: projected second-round pick

Keon Ellis, G/F, Alabama: projected second-round pick

Jabari Walker, F, Colorado: projected second-round pick

Julian Strawther, F, Gonzaga: projected second-round pick

Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s: projected second-round pick

Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo: projected second-round pick

Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State: projected second-round pick

Josh Minott, F, Memphis: projected second-round pick

Ron Harper Jr., G/F, Rutgers: projected second-round pick

Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State: projected second-round pick

Jordan Hall, G/F, St. Joseph’s: projected second-round pick

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F/C, Indiana: potential second-round pick

Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest: potential late second-round pick

Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois: potential late second-round pick

Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga: potential late second-round pick

Isaiah Mobley, F/C, USC: potential late second-round pick

Izaiah Brockington, G, Iowa State: potential late second-round pick

Marcus Bingham Jr., C, Michigan State: potential late second-round pick

Peter Kiss, G/F, Bryant: potential late second-round pick