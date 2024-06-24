Declan Rice tells critical England pundits what he wants to hear from them

Arsenal’s Declan Rice has responded to criticism from former England internationals regarding the team’s performance at Euro 2024, echoing teammate Harry Kane’s sentiments and urging a more positive outlook.

Following England’s 1-1 draw against Denmark, which drew sharp criticism from pundits like Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Rio Ferdinand, Rice remained unfazed.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – JUNE 20: Declan Rice of England reacts after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England at Frankfurt Arena on June 20, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

In an interview with ITV, Declan Rice acknowledged the pundits’ right to their opinions but emphasised his indifference, stating: “I’m not disappointed because, look, I’ve played football long enough now, I know how they work. That’s why I really do not get bothered by it at all and that they’re entitled to their opinion. They’re on the TV, they’re saying whatever they want. I know some of them personally, they’re great guys. But, like I said, they’ve been in our shoes as well.”

Rice went further, highlighting the need for a more supportive environment, particularly for the younger players in the squad: “And sometimes, just to have that thought of process, you know, just before they…I think that they have been where I’m sat and where our other players have sat and not done well at tournaments.

“So look, I don’t know why we feel like it’s such a negative thing. We’re talking like we’re going out of the tournament here. You know, we’re top of the group, we need to stay positive, stay upbeat. Let’s have some positivity going into games. Let’s, give players the best confidence in the world. Your players like your Phil Fodens, your Sakas, your Bellinghams, tell them they’re the best players in the world. Make them read that and think ‘I’m gonna go out there and perform and and give it absolutely everything’ rather than reading a negative comment sitting on their mind and then thinking that they can’t play a certain way.

“That’s the way I think about it.”

This response from Rice, following Kane’s earlier defence of the team, underscores a growing desire within the England camp to block out external negativity and focus on their own performance. Despite the criticism, the team remains optimistic about their chances of progressing in the tournament and is determined to prove their doubters wrong.

As for Gary Lineker, he has accused the media of “stirring the pot” over his criticism and he probably has a point. The papers, who have been driving this narrative, never miss a chance to take potshots at the BBC, even if it ultimately ends up harming England’s chances at the Euros by damaging their confidence.

Lineker said, “Made the headlines again, haven’t I? Because journalists being journalists, being a bit tricky in these things and trying to wind up our footballers.

Gary Lineker (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

“We’ve been critical of England’s performances, as has pretty much every journalist, but you know how it happens. We’ve talked about this a few times before, about journalists not being brave enough to ask their own questions.

“I guarantee whoever that was was probably critical themselves. They do it a) to stir the pot and b) because they’re too scared to ask a question from their own selves. It puts Harry on the spot.

“I thought he answered it fine. There was one bit there where he says that we have responsibilities as ex-England players, that we should know better and that we never won anything or words to that effect.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: The players of England pose for a team photo prior to kick-off ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“Fine, he’s absolutely right. But I will say one thing. The last thing in the world we want to be is downbeat and critical. We want the England team to perform well on the pitch. The best punditry of all is when England play well.

“It’s important we never get personal. That’s the most important thing. They were terrible and we have to say that. If England were brilliant, we’d say they were brilliant – that’s the way it is.

“As a player you always get the right of reply on the pitch. I have no problem what we said. I wouldn’t take anything back. England were really poor. I think the vast majority of the country, and even the boys in the squad, will know they were awful against Denmark. There were hardly any positives.”