Declan Rice reveals key factor behind England's poor Euro 2024 performances

Declan Rice believes England players' desperation to win Euro 2024 is having a negative impact on their performances so far this tournament.

The Three Lions have taken four points from their opening two group stage games and are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages. However, they have faced intense scrutiny for dismal displays in their 1-0 win against Serbia and 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Tuesday's stalemate with Denmark in particular has come under fire. Harry Kane gave England an early lead, but Morten Hjlulmand equalised after Gareth Southgate's side sat off them and defended deeper, while they were unable to create a clear chance to re-take the lead.

Rice has now admitted that he and his England teammates are wilting under the weight of expectation set by themselves.

"I think we are all so desperate to do the country proud. We are all so desperate to win, to be leaders, to go out there and give people memories for lifetimes," Rice said.

"Sometimes I maybe feel like we put too much pressure on ourselves where we could just go out there and let it just take care of itself."

"I think there is probably more pressure now from the outside just because of the seasons some of our players have had."

Rice added: "If you look at the goals that our front-four [Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden] have scored this year, it’s over a hundred between them.

"Of course there is expectation because they are the best players in the world. And that goes for everyone throughout the team. There’s going to be that pressure. This is England, major tournament.

"But look this is our job and this is what we have to deal with. At the end of the day it’s us, we’ve played in high pressure games, high pressure environments."

England will take on Slovenia in their final group game on Tuesday night. The Three Lions will advance to the last 16 as group winners if they match or better Denmark's result against Serbia.