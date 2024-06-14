Declan Rice names one Manchester City star “everyone has been talking about” in the England camp at Euro 2024

Arsenal and England international midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that “everyone” in Gareth Southgate’s Euro camp has been “talking about” one Manchester City player.

The latest praise comes on the eve of the European Championships, with many of England’s hope lying in the hands of Phil Foden, who is fresh off the back of his finest individual season to date at the very top of professional football.

Having claimed the Premier League title for a fourth successive season, and his sixth of his young career, Foden enters the tournament in Germany with the weight of expectation firmly on his shoulders.

However, the latest indications and comments emerging from England’s camp in Germany would appear to indicate impressive showings from Phil Foden, as Gareth Southgate prepares his side to take on Serbia in their group stage opener on Sunday.

Speaking during recent media duties ahead of England’s first game at the 2024 European Championships in Germany, midfield star Declan Rice has revealed “everyone has been talking about” Manchester City’s Phil Foden within the England camp.

“He’s been out of this world in training,” Declan Rice said at the end of last week, ahead of England’s trip to Germany for the much-anticipated summer tournament.

“Everyone has been talking about him. ‘Have you seen Phil (Foden) in training?’ He’s that good. So, so special,” the Arsenal man continued.

Phil Foden’s outstanding performances en route to a fourth consecutive Premier League title last season also saw the English playmaker claim both the top-flight’s Player of the Season award, and the Football Writers’ Association’s Men’s Football of the Year prize.

Across 53 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season, Phil Foden recorded 27 goals and a further 12 assists as he firmly took on the responsibilities in a midfield role left vacated by Kevin De Bruyne for the first-half of the season.