Declan Rice hits back at 'bitter' James McClean's criticism

Declan Rice has responded to criticism from former Republic of Ireland teammate James McClean, who branded the Arsenal midfielder as 'overrated'.

Rice, who is currently representing England at Euro 2024, played three times for Ireland's senior team before switching his allegiances to the Three Lions in 2019.

He now forms a vital part of Gareth Southgate's squad, occupying the central midfield role behind an attacking lineup that includes Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and fellow Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

However, Wrexham and Ireland winger McLean claimed earlier this tournament that Rice is 'overrated', while he also famously hit out at the midfielder in the past for swapping Ireland for England.

"I think Declan Rice is overrated," he said. "Don't get me wrong, I think he's a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top. For me, he's not world-class."

Rice, who faced heavy criticism from fans and pundits after England's 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, was asked to address these comments ahead of his nation's final Euro 2024 group game against Slovenia.

Rice told reporters: "I played with James for Ireland for three games and I got on with him really well. I am not going to sit here and slag him off. I thought he was a really top guy. When I left Ireland to come to England, I heard a few things he was obviously not happy about. He made comments a few years ago.

"It is what it is. I am not going to sit here and say anything about him. He's had a great career himself - I think he is coming to the end of his career now and he's got over a hundred caps for Ireland.

"He's entitled to his opinion and I've had to fight a load of those opinions from other people before. It might be a bit of bitterness towards me not playing for Ireland but I've not got a bad word to say about him, to be honest. I see the comments but I don't try to put too much energy into it."