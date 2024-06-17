Declan Rice ‘gutted’ Tottenham and Manchester City men dumped by England

Declan Rice has spoken out about the disappointment of seeing his close friends, James Maddison and Jack Grealish, omitted from England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Rice, a key figure in Arsenal‘s midfield, described the news as “really tough” and “not a nice feeling”.

England’s forward #07 Jack Grealish (L) and midfielder #04 Declan Rice celebrate their win at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s been really tough. Madders and Jack are probably two of my best mates in the squad,” Rice told the BBC. “I’ve probably spent most of my time with them since I have been here. To see them go is not a nice feeling.”

Despite the disappointment, Rice commended the professionalism of both players, stating that they wished the team well and remained positive. He also praised the team’s strong bond, noting that there was no bitterness among the players regarding the squad selection.

“They both said before they went – Madders on Wednesday night and Jack [on Thursday] – that they wish us all of the best.” Rice said. “They were really positive and upbeat.

NAPLES, ITALY – MARCH 23: Declan Rice of England celebrates with team mates Jack Grealish and Harry Kane after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Italy and England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 23, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Obviously they are gutted that they have been left out of the squad, but I think that’s one thing that Gareth [Southgate] has got spot on,” Rice explained. “We are so close as a group and there is no one that is feeling really bitter about being left out. It is more about the team and those guys wished us all the best, as did all of the others.

“I’m obviously gutted, but in football it is just one of those things. Managers have tough decisions to make and that is part of the role that comes with it. So I’m gutted that they have gone, but they have been really supportive of what we are about to do.”

Rice also took the opportunity to praise fellow midfielder Adam Wharton, a 20-year-old prospect from Crystal Palace who has earned a surprise call-up to the England squad.

“I think there is a difference between 20-year-olds who are at the top level and players who are on their way to a top level. He is already at the top level now,” Rice said of Wharton. “He sees a pass early and he can use both feet. It is impressive how he fits the ball. There is a sharpness to it, even if it is five or 10 meters. He is also calm, collected and relaxed.”