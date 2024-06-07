Declan Rice claims England 'have to play' Trent Alexander-Arnold at Euro 2024

Arsenal star Declan Rice has heaped praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, even claiming that England 'have to play' him at Euro 2024 this summer.

Alexander-Arnold is one of two Liverpool players named in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for Euro 2024, with Joe Gomez also included after an impressive season.

Unfortunately for Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, they were cut despite making the initial 33-man provisional squad.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Liverpool's No.66 operated in midfield for England - as he has done often - during the 3-0 pre-tournament friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night, capping a fantastic display with a well-taken volley five minutes from time.

Recent reports have suggested that Alexander-Arnold could have played his way into a starting spot in midfield for Euro 2024, and teammate Rice would certainly be happy to turn out alongside the Scouser.

DECLAN RICE HAILS 'SPECIAL TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Speaking before England's second pre-tournament friendly with Iceland on Friday evening, Rice, who is guaranteed to start in midfield for the Three Lions, admitted that Alexander-Arnold simply must play in Germany.

"He’s special. We all know Trent’s skill set - his passing, the way he sees a pass, that right-sided [midfield] position suits him beautifully," said Rice.

"He can come in on to his favourite right side and see that pass like he does for Liverpool. It really does suit him, that role, but he went to right-back for the last 20 minutes [on Monday] and looked just as good there.

"He’s a player any country would appreciate. He’s a player we have to play, we have to get involved, and our attackers should be thriving playing off someone like Trent because his passing is off the scale."

While Southgate has seldom trusted Alexander-Arnold at right-back, instead favouring the likes of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, he has readily used the 25-year-old in midfield.

It's an experiment that could pay dividends for England this summer, as well as for Liverpool moving forward under Arne Slot.

