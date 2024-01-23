Declan Rice: Arsenal confident midfielder has avoided hamstring injury

Declan Rice is confident he will be fit for Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest next week.

The midfielder was forced off towards the end of Saturday’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace after complaining of tightness in his hamstring.

Rice will be assessed by Arsenal medical staff this week but there is confidence he will be available to face Forest next Tuesday.

The England international has been in fine form since his £105million move from West Ham and has missed just 73 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Arsenal have a clear week before they travel to Forest, having been knocked out of the FA Cup, and the squad will train as usual at their base in London Colney.

Players were in for a recovery session on Sunday after the Palace win and were given Monday off.

Thomas Partey is continuing to work his way back to full fitness, but it is unclear if he will make the squad for Forest.

Partey has not played since he injured his thigh in October and the midfielder was left out of the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Thomas Partey is working his way back up to full fitness having not played since October (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Given his injury record and the length of time he has been out for, Arsenal will not rush his return.

The Gunners remain open to dipping into the market this month, but only if the right opportunity presents itself.

There could be outgoings and Cedric Soares, who has six months left on his contract, is attracting interest from Besiktas.