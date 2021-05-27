Decisive hit by Jackie Bradley Jr. lift Brewers over Padres

Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a walk-off single off the right-field fence with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning on Thursday afternoon to score runner Omar Narvaez from third and give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres and a split of their four game series.

Narvaez opened the inning at second after the Padres failed to score in the top of the 10th and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Keston Hiura. Miguel Diaz (2-1), the sixth pitcher used by the Padres, retired Luis Urias on a short fly to right before Bradley's decisive hit.

Brent Suter (4-2), pitched a scoreless top of the 10th to earn the win.

The Padres came from behind twice and tied the game with two runs in the top of the eighth on a RBI single by Fernando Tatis Jr. and a RBI double by pinch hitter Manny Machado, who has been out of the lineup for six games with a sore left shoulder. But a perfect relay from Bradley in right to Willy Adames to Narvaez cut down Eric Hosmer at the plate to prevent the go-ahead run from scoring.

Adames hit a three-run homer off reliever Craig Stammen with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give the Brewers a 5-3 lead. Kolten Wong opened the inning with a single off Stammen. After Wong stole second, pinch hitter Christian Yelich walked. Wong and Yelich then advanced on a double steal as Lorenzo Cain struck out. The home run was Adames' sixth of the season and his first since coming from Tampa Bay in a May 21 trade.

The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth on doubles by Tommy Pham and Tatis, which was followed by a two-run, two-out homer by Hosmer off Trevor Richards.

The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth against Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt with the aid of an error by Tatis. Daniel Robertson started the rally with a one-out double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Lorenzo Cain then drew a walk. Adames, who was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, singled to third, driving home Robertson. Cain then scored when Tatis made two errors on the same ground ball.

For the second straight game, the starting pitchers battled to a well-pitched deadlock with both the Padres' left-hander Ryan Weathers and Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser allowing one hit. Weathers issued two walks with five strikeouts in four scoreless innings. Houser issued a walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

