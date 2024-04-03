Decision time: Will Matt Zollers, a top national QB, 'stay' with Penn State football?

The wait is nearly over for Penn State football: It will learn Thursday afternoon whether one of the nation's top high school quarterbacks plans to join it.

Matt Zollers, a Top 10 QB prospect, will announce his decision at his Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Pa., about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. He is reportedly picking between Penn State, Pitt, and SEC schools Georgia, Missouri and Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Zollers is regarded as a 4-star prospect by the major recruiting sites during the 2025 recruiting cycle. He's considered the nation's No. 3 quarterback and No. 17 overall prospect by On.3, for example, and the nation's No. 6 QB by 247Sports.

He made final recruiting visits last week to Missouri, Pitt and to Penn State, during the middle of the Nittany Lions spring workouts. His final visits this week went to Alabama and Georgia.

Could head coach James Franklin be landing a top QB from Pennsylvania? He hopes Spring-Ford High's Matt Zollers picks Penn State on April 4, 2024. Here, Franklin talks with his players during Penn State's Pro Day in March.

Penn State offered him a scholarship last fall during his remarkable rise at Spring-Ford, where he threw for a school-record 2,917 yards, 37 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's thrown 60 TDs to just five interceptions over the past two seasons combined.

He is regarded as Pennsylvania’s No. 1 overall recruit in this class.

Matt Zollers: The Penn State football appeal

Matt Zoller's Press Conference

Thursday, April 4th, 2024 @ 3p



Tune in for livestream on our own @sframsfb @X feed. pic.twitter.com/5Kg3HExeaS — Spring-Ford Football (@SFRamsFB) April 2, 2024

Zollers and family have made the short drive to State College several times since the Nittany Lions offered him a scholarship last fall − enabling them to develop a strong relationship with graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien and new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Head coach James Franklin has repeatedly talked about the importance of routinely keeping Pennsylvania's No. 1 prospect "at home."

While the Lions' 2025 recruiting class already includes a quarterback (Bekkem Kritza, Miami Central, Fla.), the Lions' staff clearly wants to add Zollers' talents and are reportedly driving as hard, if not harder, than anyone.

Matt Zollers: The Missouri football appeal

The Missouri Tigers, a Top 10 finisher last season, may not be getting the late-decision buzz they deserve, according to On.3 national analyst Steve Wiltfong. Tigers' head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore have apparently impressed.

Zollers has "really clicked with that coaching staff," Wiltfong said in a recent On.3 post. "Loves the offense, loves the trajectory of the program, finished in the top 10 this past year and has a good chance to play in the College Football Playoff this coming season. He just has a great time when he’s in Columbia."

Matt Zollers: The Georgia football appeal

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs earned Zollers' final recruiting visit, which is important. It also was a return stop for Zollers, who was reportedly able to spend more time with Georgia players this time.

The Bulldogs, a perennial, College Football Playoff power, are chasing the national's top QB prospects. Zollers will be the first to decide Thursday.

Matt Zollers: The Pitt football appeal

Another in-state option with a particular family appeal: Zoller's older brother is a walk-on defensive lineman for the Panthers.

The Panthers also boast a wide-open quarterback race for the foreseeable future. Spring starter Nate Yarnell led only two games last season and former Nittany Lion Christian Veillieux struggled during his half-season rule in 2023. The Panthers have added Eli Holstein, a true freshman transfer from Alabama.

