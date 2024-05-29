Decision time looms for Tigers top player David Jones

MEMPHIS – The wait is almost over.

By late on Wednesday night, 10:59 pm to be exact, we will have an answer to the question everyone has been asking for the better part of the past couple of months.

Will David Jones be back in the blue and gray of the Memphis Tigers.

Jones has until that Wednesday night deadline to decide between the U of M and his NBA dream. He either keeps his name in the draft or returns to school to play a second season with the Tigers.

Tick, tick, tick.

Decision time is coming fast.

