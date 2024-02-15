Decision on new stadium has Alice football program in limbo ahead of 2024 season

Alice Independent School District will soon decide on how to address safety concerns and age associated with the current condition of Alice Memorial Stadium.

A recent evaluation of the facility, which was built in 1947, was released to the district in October 2023 and then to the public in January 2024. The inspection of the nearly 80-year-old stadium revealed safety concerns for both athletes and spectators. The report revealed the stadium has safety issues such as separation of bleachers, cracks and crevasses in the stands, rusted and unattached railings as well as mold in the locker rooms.

Alice ISD board members discussed three options for a potential new stadium. The latest options include:

Option 1: Demolishing and rebuilding the stadium on its current location.

Option 2: Keeping the current track and field but demolishing the current bleachers and structures.

Option 3: Building a new stadium on 45 acres of land near the Alice International Airport, which is three miles from the current stadium.

The estimated cost of the options presented are between $37 and $48 million. The school board must decide which options to put before voters. There was no decision on whether the field at the new stadium would be turf or natural grass.

As the school board and voters decide on the fate of Alice Memorial Stadium, student athletes, coaches and fans may be left in uncertainty going forward as to where the Coyotes will play if a new stadium is built.

“There are decisions that have to be made for next year if the bond actually goes through on scheduling home games or finding neutral sites to play at,” said JR Castellano, Alice ISD Athletic Director and head football coach. “I have had to put together two (football) schedules right now. One schedule is for if the bond passes and we cannot host home games. I have another schedule that if the bond didn’t pass then we would be able to host games.”

Castellano said building a new stadium is critical to not only Coyote athletics but also the entirety of the Alice community.

“I think if you look at it in the long haul, its what’s best for the community here in Alice for generations to come,” Castellano said.

Castellano also made it clear that if a new stadium is built, the stadium will be a welcome sight not only for the future of football, but also for other sports and activities.

Alice defeats Tuloso-Midway, 49-19, at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Alice, Texas.

“When you think stadium, you automatically think football but in reality, it’s a lot of our programs that utilize the facilities,” Castellano said. “Not only football, it’s about our soccer program, it's about track and field, it's about our cheer team, our band that they all participate on this field.”

A crucial part of shining light on the condition of the stadium has been community involvement. The findings of the evaluation report consequently raised concerns with members of the Alice community about the current condition of the stadium. In response, Alice ISD has been hosting public tours of the stadium so the community can see the condition of the stadium for themselves in person.

“I think once they walk and get the tour of the stadium, I think it opens their eyes to the reality that, 'Hey something needs to be done here',” Castellano said.

As of right now, the future of Alice Memorial Stadium is uncertain. However, if a new stadium is built, it is important to the Alice community to preserve the history and pride of Alice Memorial Stadium in some capacity Castellano said.

“Whether they build a new stadium or not, I think the site itself is historic just for where it’s at,” Castellano said. “Alice is the pride of south Texas and we want to pride ourselves on everything we do”

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Alice ISD ponders decision on possible new football stadium