Decision made on Ezekiel Elliott; Cowboys-Packers announce inactives

The Dallas Cowboys will be without their leading rusher on Sunday, as running back Ezekiel Elliott has been ruled out of the Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers. The seventh-year veteran will miss his second-straight game after sitting out the club’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago.

The bye week was not enough rest for the back’s hyperextended knee suffered on a hit in Week 7 against the Lions. Instead, RB1A Tony Pollard will once again be the focus of the rushing attack, complimented by UDFA rookie Malik Davis. Practice squad callup Qadree Ollison will be the team’s third back.

Dallas waited until pre-game warmups to make the call, after Elliott was limited in practice throughout the week. Here’s a look at the complete list of inactives for both teams for Sunday’s contest.

RB Ezekiel Elliott

LB Anthony Barr

QB Will Grier

LB Jabril Cox

Safety Markquese Bell

CB Nahshon Wright

DL Chauncey Golston

Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Packers LB Da'Vondre Campbell

Packers CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Packers LB Krys Barnes

Remaining Packers Inactives

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire