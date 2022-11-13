Decision made on Ezekiel Elliott; Cowboys-Packers announce inactives
The Dallas Cowboys will be without their leading rusher on Sunday, as running back Ezekiel Elliott has been ruled out of the Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers. The seventh-year veteran will miss his second-straight game after sitting out the club’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago.
The bye week was not enough rest for the back’s hyperextended knee suffered on a hit in Week 7 against the Lions. Instead, RB1A Tony Pollard will once again be the focus of the rushing attack, complimented by UDFA rookie Malik Davis. Practice squad callup Qadree Ollison will be the team’s third back.
Dallas waited until pre-game warmups to make the call, after Elliott was limited in practice throughout the week. Here’s a look at the complete list of inactives for both teams for Sunday’s contest.
RB Ezekiel Elliott
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
LB Anthony Barr
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
QB Will Grier
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
LB Jabril Cox
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Safety Markquese Bell
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
CB Nahshon Wright
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
DL Chauncey Golston
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Packers WR Romeo Doubs
Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
Packers LB Da'Vondre Campbell
Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK
Packers CB Shemar Jean-Charles
Apc Packtrainingcamp 0810220773djp
Packers LB Krys Barnes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Remaining Packers Inactives
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Luke Tenuta
DL Jonathan Ford