Decision looming on Bills-Titans

The NFL has already postponed a Monday night game today, and now a decision is looming on the Tuesday night game.

A decision is coming within hours on Tuesday night’s Bills-Titans game, a league source tells PFT.

Of course, if the decision is to play, that decision could still be changed if more positive tests emerge. The Titans seem incapable of stopping the spread of COVID-19 within the organization, so no one should assume that a day of all negative tests means the Titans finally have the situation under control.

If the Bills-Titans game is played on Tuesday, that will move the scheduled Thursday Chiefs-Bills game to next Sunday. If not, the Chiefs are still scheduled to visit Buffalo on Thursday.

