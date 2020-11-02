Decision likely coming today on Javon Wims discipline

Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was kicked out of Sunday’s game, and he may miss more playing time beyond that.

The league’s disciplinary arm is evaluating Wims’ actions for a possible suspension, and a decision should come today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wims punched Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twice in his helmet. There was no immediate provocation and Wims took Gardner-Johnson by surprise, although there had been minor skirmishes between them earlier in the game.

Wims’ actions set off a melee between the Bears and Saints, and it’s likely that other players will be fined.

