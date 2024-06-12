Is it the right decision to keep Ten Hag?

Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Joey Chestnut has won the competition 16 times and every year since 2016.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
Sonnen, the UFC fighter turned YouTube sensation, is stepping back in the ring at age 47 to fight his old rival Saturday in Brazil.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
It has been a bizarre two months for the star boxer.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
The current franchising model agreement between NASCAR and its teams expires at the end of the 2024 season.
There's little if anything left for Kelce to accomplish on the football field. At the same time, there's a lot for him to walk away from.