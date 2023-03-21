Is a decision form Micah Shrewsberry coming soon?

Ever since the basketball season came to a close for Penn State with its loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA basketball tournament, the shot clock on a decision from Micah Shrewsberry has continued to tick down. And the time to make a decision is likely approaching fairly quickly.

While there is still no definitive timeline for when Shrewsberry will make a decision on his future, it does appear he is giving serious thought to his future plans. Will he stay at Penn State, or will Shrewsberry pack his bags and return to the state of Indiana to coach Notre Dame? When Georgetown hired Ed Cooley to be its head coach, thus taking Shrewsberry off their radar, Notre Dame emerged as the school most likely to lure Shrewdsberry away from Happy Valley. But that doesn’t mean he is ready to leave Penn State just yet.

Multiple reports have suggested Penn State made its pitch to Shrewsberry, which was followed by having talks with Notre Dame about the vacancy in South Bend. But in the past 24 hours, more information about Penn State’s offer have been making the rounds. An effort to increase its financial support for the entire program, including a more firm commitment to improving NIL opportunities for prospective student-athletes, has been offered by Penn State.

Sources: Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry has emerged as a primary candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Shrewsberry is also expected to receive a lucrative, long-term offer to remain with the Nittany Lions. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2023

Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry currently mulling offer to remain at Penn State and opportunity to go to Notre Dame, source told @Stadium. Penn St has increased its financial package, also NIL commitment. Shrewsberry grew up in Indiana, coached at Butler and Purdue. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 21, 2023

Given the quickness of the coaching carousel, it us likely we are about to know one way or the other where Shrewsberry will be coaching next season. Notre Dame is a legitimate threat to Penn State in this game right now, but Penn State has a lot to offer as well. And if Penn State is willing to invest more in the future stability of the program, maybe that will help sway Shrewsberry to stick around.

