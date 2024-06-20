A decision is expected to be made soon on Tim Kleindienst’s future at Heidenheim

kicker reports that a decision is expected to be made soon on the future of Heidenheim striker Tim Kleindienst, with him most recently being linked with a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Despite Heidenheim qualifying for the UEFA Conference League this season with their eighth-place finish, it seems that their top scorer will not be sticking around. It has previously been reported that a decision should be made by July 1st.

In Heidenheim’s maiden Bundesliga season, Kleindienst scored 12 times and assisted three. A transfer for the 28-year-old is said to likely cost €8-9m.

Gladbach are continuing their rebuild this summer, which had commenced last summer. The arrival of Kleindienst only makes sense if one of Gladbach’s current strikers Tomas Cvancara or Alassane Plea leaves this summer mainly due to the financial requirements of a deal. Jordan, who joined on loan from Union Berlin last summer, was the third option but his loan was unsuccessful.

GGFN | Jack Meenan