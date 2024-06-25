📸 Was this decision to deny Maignan's penalty save too harsh? 🧐

Mike Maignan appeared to have preserved France's run of not conceding at EURO 2024 until the officials stepped in.





He saved Robert Lewandowski's penalty kick to deny him an equaliser with a sprawling save low to his right.

However, it was adjudged that the Milan man had encroached by coming off his line in making the save.

Maignan was off his line! It's to be retaken! pic.twitter.com/KY3xV9SYRz — SoccerMatrix (@SoccerMatrix_) June 25, 2024

The decision appeared a harsh one, all the more so when Lewandowski's constantly stuttering run was factored in.

At the second attempt, the Barcelona forward stepped up to find the corner and level.

