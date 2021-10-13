Decision day is here for UGA TE target Oscar Delp

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to add a commitment from four-star tight end prospect Oscar Delp. Now, Delp is ready make his college football decision at 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 13 at West Forsyth High School.

Delp is a member of the class of 2022. He is senior in high school and plays football for West Forsyth in Cumming, Georgia.

Oscar Delp is rated as a the third-ranked tight end in the class of 2022. The West Forsyth star is considered the No. 97 prospect in his class and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end runs a 4.6 40-yard dash and has a lengthy wingspan.

Delp is another top in-state target for Kirby Smart and Georgia’s offensive staff. Delp’s scholarship offers include programs like LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Texas, Florida and Clemson.

Delp announced his final four schools of Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, and South Carolina a few weeks ago. Where will he go?

Kirby Smart is still looking for their first commitment from a tight end in the class of 2022.

The Georgia Bulldogs are heavily favored to land a commitment from Oscar Delp. Michigan is considered a top contender for Delp. South Carolina put a lot of time, effort and resources into their recruitment of Delp.

Oscar Delp has to love how involved true freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been in the Georgia offense to start the season. Bowers is Georgia’s leading receiver with 315 yards.

