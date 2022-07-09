Decision date set for top running back in Pennsylvania, Penn State in the mix

Just days after losing out on a coveted running back target in the Class of 2023, Penn State has turned its heads to a running back recruiting target right within the state. London Montgomery, one of the top recruits from Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, is set to announce his college decision on Monday and Penn State is in the final running.

Montgomery, a three-star running back from Scranton Preparatory School, announced in a video on his Twitter account he will be making his college decision live on Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. He also confirmed his final top three schools with Penn State up against a pair of ACC schools, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

Committing July 11th 5:00pm!! pic.twitter.com/yd7rg5kJpi — London Montgomery (@LondonMontgom11) July 8, 2022

Montgomery made official visits to all three of his final schools in the month of June. Virginia Tech had the first visit, followed by Penn State. Boston College got the third and final visit of the month.

According to the most recent updates to the 247Sports crystal ball, the predictions are all in favor of Penn State at this point. The On3 prediction machine has Penn State in a landslide with a 95.3% chance of receiving Montgomery’s commitment on Monday.

I had a great time down at Penn State for my official visit ! 🔥@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/Tv33R3WvIB — London Montgomery (@LondonMontgom11) June 21, 2022

Penn State added two great running backs in the Class of 2022 but missed out on Treyaun Webb last week to the Florida Gators. Adding the top running back from Pennsylvania would be a nice addition to the Class of 2023 as head coach James Franklin does like to keep the best talent in the state close to home. Locking down the state’s top running back in back-to-back seasons would be nice as well (Nick Singleton in 2022).

