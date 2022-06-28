Decision date set for Penn State cornerback target in Florida

A target on Penn State’s radar in the Class of 2023 will be making his decision known later this week. But the Nittany Lions appear to be a longshot to secure the commitment.

Daniel Harris, a four-star cornerback from Miami, Florida has confirmed he will be announcing his college decision on July 1 after completing his official visits. One of those visits was to Penn State, but an SEC school appears to be the overwhelming favorite to secure the commitment from Harris.

Harris shared his top four schools on his Twitter account, including Penn State, along with his confirmation of his decision date. In addition to Penn State, Haris also has Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia in his top four. The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs are viewed as the runaway favorite according to recruiting predictions.

Harris made his most recent official visit to Penn State this past weekend, and he had positive things to say about his experience.

“I had a very good experience on my official visits,” Harris said to On3. “The staff was great. Being around them and the players was the best part of my visit. I like coach Smith a lot too. He has put guys into the NFL and we have that connection.”

Penn State has secured a stable defensive secondary through recent recruiting efforts but there is always room for another four-star talent. Getting a commitment from Harris may be a long shot for the Nittany Lions and any o the Big Ten schools pulling him away from Georgia would be viewed as a surprising development. But we’ll just have to wait and see how the decision goes down later this week.

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

