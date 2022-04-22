Decision date coming for 4-star S Sylvester Smith, Georgia in the mix

Earlier this month, 2023 4-star safety Sylvester Smith set a commitment date of April 26.

The Munford, Alabama native tweeted he’ll be making his commitment from his high school, a decision that is expected to come down to Auburn and Tennessee. On3’s Chad Simmons mentioned that Georgia, LSU and Miami are also in the mix.

Smith ranks as the nation’s No. 147 overall player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is considered the nation’s No. 11 ranked safety and the No. 13 overall player in the state of Alabama.

April 26th 2pm at Munford high-school I will be announcing my commitment *all is welcome * ✝️ — Sylvester✌🏾 (@sylvesterS2023) April 13, 2022

According to Smith, his mind is already made up.

“My mind is made up,” Sylvester told On3. “I thought hard about these schools and it really came down to about three of them. I had some long nights and it was a true process, but I prayed to God about it, and I made my decision about two weeks ago. “It came down to where I can go fight and compete with great guys that want it like me. The relationships with coaches and who I feel can develop me for the next level was big too. “I feel good about my decision and I am ready to let everyone know soon.”

The Georgia Bulldogs offered a scholarship to Smith back in February of 2021, prior to him having any ratings on 247Sports’ site.

Recruiting experts are not giving Georgia much of a chance in the race for Smith, with Tennessee and Auburn being talked about as the leading candidates.

