Decision date coming for 4-star OT Ethan Calloway

Four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway will announce his college decision on Friday, June 30.

The nation’s No. 210 ranked recruit, Calloway plays high school football for Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle recently placed Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Florida State in his top schools.

Calloway is the fifth-ranked player in North Carolina. He primarily plays left tackle for his high school. Calloway has more than a dozen scholarship offers. The four-star has recently taken official visits to Florida, Georgia, Penn State and LSU.

Announcing my commitment on June 30th⏳👀 — Ethan Calloway (@Ethan_LKN) June 15, 2023

Georgia currently has two players committed on the offensive line right now in its top ranked 2024 recruiting class. There’s reportedly a silent commit as well on the o-line. According to the recruiting experts at 247Sports, Georgia’s plan is to take five signees on the offensive line, meaning there’s only room for two more.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire