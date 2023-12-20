Decision coming soon for Penn State transfer wide receiver target?

Penn State is working furiously to recruit talent at the wide receiver position out of the transfer portal this year, and the Nittany Lions are hoping a recent visit will pay off for one target. The Penn State coaching staff could find out whether or not the effort paid off soon enough.

Wide receiver Colbie Young, from the Miami Hurricanes, is reportedly saying he is approaching a decision date fairly quickly. According to 247Sports, that decision could come within the next couple of days (story requires a subscription).

If that is the case, then we are officially on watch.

Young made a visit to Penn State on Saturday, following a trip earlier in the week to Georgia. Wisconsin is another school believed to be in the mix, but a decision coming soon likely means the Badgers could be out of the running, but it is worth keeping on the radar right now.

Young has been on Penn State’s radar for a while as he is a player who went to Maimi from the JUCO ranks from Lackawanna College, a program Penn State has a great history with. Penn State did recruit Young from Lackawanna College previously, but no offer was extended prior to his move to Miami.

The 6′-5″, 215-pound wide receiver is one of the top receivers currently in the transfer portal and would immediately add to the wide receiver room upon his arrival if Penn State manages to receive his commitment. Young is coming off a 2023 season with 47 receptions for 563 yards and 5 touchdowns for Miami.

Penn State is also awaiting a transfer decision from Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming. The Nittany Lions are trending to be the favorite to secure the commitment out of the transfer portal for the Buckeye receiver. Adding Fleming and Young to the offense would be immediate upgrades for an offense desperately looking to create some explosiveness with quarterback Drew Allar and new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire