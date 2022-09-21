Deciding factor in Week 3: Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady 'GMFB'
"GMFB" break down the deciding factor in Week 3 between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
The Chicago Bears were feeling good about themselves following a surprising, rain-soaked victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field to start coach Matt Eberflus' first season. Leave it to Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers to bring them down a peg, this time 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. The Bears will try to bounce back next Sunday when they host Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans (0-1-1).
The Ringer's Bill Simmons believes that the 49ers' Super Bowl LVII chances have increased with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers
Lamar Jackson is by far the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, and he poses a massive challenge for a Patriots defense that's actually played pretty well through two games.
A 49ers fan hilariously drew how it felt for fans to see Jimmy G on the field as QB1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
After a six-touchdown performance, Tua Tagovailoa is quickly silencing the criticism.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
What do you think of the three names on the wish list?