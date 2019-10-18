As he decides what's next, it's clear Ben Zobrist has something left in the tank

When Ben Zobrist rejoined the Cubs active roster on Sept. 1, it was fair to wonder how much he could provide offensively. After all, he spent the previous four months on the restricted list while tending to a family matter, last playing a big-league game on May 6.

Zobrist did no baseball activities from May to mid-July, only working out to stay in shape. Although he eventually ramped things up, he played in just 12 minor league "rehab" games in August before returning to the Cubs, a small number compared to the length of his absence.

Even Zobrist admitted upon his big-league return that his timing at the plate wasn't where he wanted it to be. And yet, what he did in September was nothing short of impressive. In 21 games, he posted a .284/.377/.388 slash line, performing at a level many couldn't have expected, considering the circumstances.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Zobrist's impact on the Cubs' lineup goes beyond what you see in the box score, however. Not only is he a switch hitter with some pop, but he has a keen eye for the strike zone and frequently puts together professional at-bats.

On a Cubs team that tends to expand the zone, Zobrist's presence matters. In his second game back, for example, he went 3-for-3 with two walks, helping the Cubs beat the Brewers 10-5. After the game, Brewers starter Chase Anderson pointed out how different the Cubs' lineup looks with Zobrist in it.

"They play the matchups really well and Zobrist makes that team so much better," Anderson said on Sept. 5. "Just bringing his presence to the top of the lineup, it changes their dynamic a little bit."

Where Zobrist stands entering 2020, though, is currently unclear.

Story continues

Zobrist is set to hit free agency after the World Series and will turn 39 next May. Therefore, it's possible that he's played his last game in the big leagues, as he has little, if anything, left to prove at this stage in his career.

Ahead of the Cubs' season finale on Sept. 29, Zobrist told reporters in St. Louis that he hasn't thought about how much time he'll take before deciding what's next for him. His family situation will obviously play a big role in his decision, but if September showed anything, it's that he still has something left in the tank.

"I'm 38 but I got that feeling all over again," Zobrist said following the Cubs' season finale, a 9-0 loss to the Cardinals in which he pitched a scoreless inning. "Just really fun, you know? It's a fun game. Sometimes you don't come out on the winning end, but you still gotta have fun with it and enjoy it. I enjoyed it today."

The Cubs roster is expected to undergo changes this offseason, with center field, second base and the leadoff spot being just a few areas the team will look to address. The latter two spots became revolving doors during Zobrist's absence, as the Cubs struggled to replace what he brought offensively.

Zobrist is past the point in his career of being an everyday player. However, he still could be a useful asset for the Cubs in a supporting role, bringing his veteran approach to the lineup when he plays while still offering an experienced voice in the clubhouse.

"I take a lot of joy in that role, just being a supporting guy and being a part of winning clubs and part of winning atmospheres and cultures," Zobrist said on Sept. 29. "The Chicago Cubs have been that since I've been around. This year we didn't make the playoffs - we still have a winning record - (but) the kind of relationships that are built here and the culture that's been built here is definitely a winning one."

After the Cubs announced that they wouldn't retain Joe Maddon for 2020, Zobrist acknowledged that more changes were likely coming in the offseason. Only time will tell what that means for the veteran utilityman - should he continue playing.

Whether he retires or joins a different team for 2020, though, Zobrist will look back on his four seasons with the Cubs fondly.

"(They're) just the most passionate fans I've ever met," he said of Cubs fans. "They're very loyal, very passionate and it's been such a pleasure to be a part of that team that beat the curse back in '16, so I feel that still, when I see Cubs fans, there's a lot of them that hug me and thank me for being a part of that.

"I'll always look back at [my] time here - I don't know what's going to happen in the offseason - but look back at these four years and [be] very grateful to be able to be part of a group like this and be able to do what we did while I was here."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Cubs games easily on your device.

As he decides what's next, it's clear Ben Zobrist has something left in the tank originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago