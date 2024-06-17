‘He decides to start gambling’ – Ten Hag criticises Southgate’s tactics after 1-0 win over Serbia

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided analysis after England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday night for Dutch TV.

England didn’t blow anybody away with their performance, which is to be expected when Gareth Southgate is manager, but they took a comfortable 1-0 lead into the break in Gelsenkirchen.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham gave the Three Lions the lead with a stunning header.

However, England surrendered control for much of the second half against Serbia.

The Three Lions held on to their one-goal lead for the three points.

Ten Hag was on punditry duty for NOS in the Netherlands when he criticised Southgate’s tactics. The England manager was recently linked with the United job, so it was a chance for the Dutchman to air his thoughts on a manager once tipped to succeed him at Old Trafford.

“It’s the vision of the manager [Southgate],” Ten Hag said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“England will take a 1-0 lead, then he [Southgate] decides to start gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments for the remaining minutes of the game.”

Luke Shaw returned to action as a late substitute last night. It was his first appearance in over three months.

Speaking about his left-back, Ten Hag reckons Shaw will be starting games for England in the group stages after Kieran Trippier got the nod from Southgate last night.

He added: “Luke Shaw will start playing once England get out of the group stages.”

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo made his first appearance at a major international tournament.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘He decides to start gambling’ – Ten Hag criticises Southgate’s tactics after 1-0 win over Serbia

Jun 17 2024, 9:25

Manchester United rekindle interest in Japanese goalkeeper

Jun 17 2024, 9:03

Transfer news: Manchester United fall short with first Branthwaite bid – LIVE

Jun 17 2024, 8:43