You decide: Did William Byron put Logano into the wall?
Watch Joey Logano's in-car camera of the final restart that shows the wall contact he referenced in his post-race interview.
Joey Logano expands on the contact that lead to the winning bump-and-run move on William Byron at Darlington Raceway.
William Byron was not happy with Joey Logano post-race at Darlington. Logano gave Byron a shot at the end of the race, ending with Byron in the wall.
Joey Logano bumped William Byron with two laps to go for the lead and the victory at Darlington Raceway, snapping a 40-race winless streak for Logano.
Check out the full results rundown after Joey Logano's victory in the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
Joey Logano reacts to winning the pole for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with a lap of 172.720 mph.
Joey Logano celebrated his first NASCAR Cup win of the year, but William Byron was not happy with how Logano got by him for the victory.
Kyle Busch wrecked out in Stage 2 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. RELATED: Busch explains leaving car on pit road | At-track photos Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota got caught up in the wake of Brad Keselowski blowing a tire on his No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. Busch was […]
It was easy to hear the relief and elation in Joey Logano‘s voice after the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford put his car on the pole for Sunday‘s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). “Oh, it was so much needed for all of […]
