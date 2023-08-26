You decide: Was Daniel Dubois’ body shot against Oleksandr Usyk low?

Boxing Junkie Staff
·1 min read

The most dramatic moment of Oleksandr Usyk’s title defense against Daniel Dubois on Saturday in Wroclaw, Poland, came in the fifth round.

Dubois landed a punch on Usyk’s beltline, just below the top of his trunks, that put the champion down and hurt him badly. Referee Luis Pabon ruled it a low blow and gave Usyk time to recover.

Usyk went on to put Dubois down twice and stop him in Round 9 to retain his belts.

Afterward, Dubois and his team members cried robbery, insisting that the punch was legal and that their man should’ve been crowned a heavyweight champion.

Check out the punch below and decide for yourself.

