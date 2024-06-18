DeChambeau winning majors, fans with exciting play, engaging personality

KSEE/KGPE – Clovis East alum Bryson DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open title on Sunday, which isn’t that surprising, considering Bryson at his best, has proven to be one of the best golfers in the world.



A little more surprising perhaps, is that the majority of fans now seem to be in Bryson’s corner as well, reacting to a new version of Bryson, who has completely transformed his image.

From the time our cameras first caught up with him as a 14-year-old teenager in 2008, DeChambeau has always been an extremely gifted golfer.



“I don’t know of any other 14-year-old who’s better than Bryson at this time,” said his longtime coach Mike Schy in 2008, at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera.

And as Bryson went from high school, to college at SMU, and then onto the PGA Tour, he also turned out to be one of the most unique golfers to ever join the tour, with his single-length irons, his one-plane golf swing, and the transformation of his body in search of distance, just to name a few.

Whatever Bryson did, it always had a lot of people talking, and the noise wasn’t always positive.



“I think myself, a lot of my friends and relatives, they talk to the TV a lot,” said Bryson’s mother Jan from her home in Clovis Sunday night, in reference to people saying things about Bryson in the media over the years. “Stop saying that, he’s not like that, you know, it was just frustrating.”

That noise, combined with some struggles on the golf course, and some health issues off of it, left Bryson wondering what his future might hold, only about two years removed from winning his first major championship, the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in 2020.



“I was knocked down pretty hard in 2022,” said Bryson, in his press conference after winning the U.S. Open Sunday at Pinehurst. “For numerous reasons, numerous scenarios, numerous things.”

Bryson though, seems to have found a second act on the links, which coincided with him joining LIV Golf in June of 2022.



“You know, I had some great friends and great people around me, tell me to keep going, keep pushing, and so, I dug myself out of a pretty deep hole,” said DeChambeau during his Sunday presser.

He also credits his LIV Golf teammates for helping him to find more balance with his life.



“So I’ve realized there is a lot more to life than just golf,” said DeChambeau on Sunday.



“He’s got a group of people around him, that truly care about him, and he’s just, I’ve never seen him in a better place,” says Jan.

Which now has Bryson thriving in several ways.



He has finished tied for sixth, second, and first in the three majors this year, while endearing himself to the galleries by conducting himself in the most fan-friendly way possible.



“Respecting yourself is super important to being able to treat others with respect as well,” says DeChambeau.

Which has also allowed his passionate, outgoing personality to shine through.



“You know, he’s thirty year’s old,” says Jan. “I’ve seen him blossom and grow, and you know, he’s become such a better person.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.