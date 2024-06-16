DeChambeau takes three-stroke lead into US Open final round

American Bryson DeChambeau led by three strokes as the final round of the US Open began at Pinehurst (Sean M. Haffey)

American Bryson DeChambeau carried a three-stroke lead into Sunday's final round of the 124th US Open with Rory McIlroy among a pack leading the pursuit at Pinehurst.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner, stood on seven-under par 203 after 54 holes, the only player to break par in each of the first three rounds over the dome-shaped greens and weedy sand waste areas at the 7,543-yards layout.

Third-ranked McIlroy, trying to end a 10-year major win drought, was on four-under 206 with American Patrick Cantlay and France's Matthiew Pavon.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, and Sweden's sixth-ranked Ludwig Aberg, second at April's Masters in his major debut, were on 208.

Only eight players were under par through 54 holes as DeChambeau had just 10 rivals within the US Open's final-round victory comeback record, Arnold Palmer's 1960 fightback from seven strokes adrift.

DeChambeau, among eight players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf to make the cut, could become the second active LIV player to win a major after Brooks Koepka at last year's PGA Championship.

A victory would lift DeChambeau into the top 10 in world rankings.

DeChambeau, last month's runner-up at the PGA Championship, could match the record of eight consecutive major rounds at 69 or lower by breaking par on Sunday, tying Greg Norman from 1993 and Rickie Fowler from 2014.

He downplayed right hip tightness that required on-course treatment but didn't keep him from a late driving range session on Saturday.

"I've had it for a long time now. It's just something that popped up," DeChambeau said. "I've just been pushing myself a little bit. Consequently that's going to happen."

The eventual winner in the past 25 US Opens has been within four of the lead entering the final round, which if true this year would narrow the contenders to DeChambeau and his nearest trio of rivals.

Four-time major winner McIlroy last captured a major at the 2014 PGA Championship but the 35-year-old from Northern Ireland has finished better at the US Open each of the past five years, including his runner-up showing last year.

"I'm embracing the questions the golf course asks of you," McIlroy said. "It tests your chipping. It tests your putting. It obviously tests your mental fortitude more than any other golf tournament."

Pavon is trying to become the second Frenchman to win a major title after Arnaud Massy at the 1907 British Open. He became the first Frenchman in 117 years to win a PGA Tour event by taking the title at Torrey Pines in January.

- Cantlay aims for Paris -

Cantlay, also seeking his first major triumph, could overtake Collin Morikawa for the last US berth at the Paris Olympics, but would need at least a two-way share of second to have a chance.

Aberg, who led after 36 holes before stumbling to a 73 on Saturday, could become the first player to win in his US Open debut since 20-year-old American amateur Francis Ouimet in 1913.

Matsuyama has a chance to become Asia's first male multiple major winner. He shared second at the 2017 US Open, his best major showing outside Augusta National.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, the huge pre-tournament favorite, began 13 strokes off the pace on Sunday and hasn't broken par in any round.

The American became the first player since Tom Watson in 1980 to win five US PGA Tour titles before the US Open and has 12 top-10 finishes in 13 events this year, including his second victory at the Masters.

