DeChambeau goes on profane rant about slow-play 'haters'

With slow play questions following him from New Jersey to Illinois, Bryson DeChambeau had a colorful reply to those still hounding him about a putt he hit a week ago.

DeChambeau became the center of a slow-play firestorm at The Northern Trust, when a video went viral showing him taking more than 2 minutes to hit an 8-foot putt. It subsequently sparked a discussion that included input from fans and fellow Tour players alike, and Tuesday the Player Advisory Council moved slow play up their list of talking points during a regularly-scheduled meeting.

DeChambeau himself tweeted that those meetings were great "to move solutions on slow play," but after facing criticism for days on social media he let his guard down in the pro-am at the BMW Championship. During the Wednesday round he recorded a video for another user's Snapchat account, which was subsequently recorded and made the rounds in a more public manner.

DeChambeau sends a message to the haters pic.twitter.com/xFZLfeFRvv — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) August 15, 2019

In the video DeChambeau remains unapologetic, noting that despite the viral putt he was "never on the clock last week" at Liberty National.

"I'm out here, doing the right thing, having a great time with the pro-am guys, killing it," DeChambeau said. "And honestly, we're on these guys' asses all the time. Last week I played under time par, this week we'll do the same thing."

DeChambeau has become one of the most outspoken voices in the slow-play debate, earlier this year lobbying for Tour officials to factor how fast a player walks in between shots, not just how long he takes to hit his shot upon arrival. After offering a lengthy defense of his actions to the assembled media last week in New Jersey, he took a more blunt approach with his critics in the Wednesday video.

"Y'all can say whatever you want, but we're having a f---ing awesome time," DeChambeau said. "So screw all y'all haters, no big deal. I still love you all, even though you hate me."

DeChambeau shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round at Medinah and is currently tied for 50th, six shots off the lead.