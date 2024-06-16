DeChambeau finds success without bulk of the past

Bryson DeChambeau fired a three-under par 67 to grab a three-stroke lead at the US Open at Pinehurst (Sean M. Haffey)

Bryson DeChambeau has gone from being a bulked-up long driver to become a more all-around golfer and finds himself in position to win his first major title since the switch.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner, fired a three-under-par 67 to grab a three-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the US Open, handling Pinehurst with putting precision and strategic thinking.

It's a far cry from four years ago, when he won his first major crown with huge muscles and weight work and the idea to bash the ball as far as possible, then turn the distance edge into birdies and victories.

"Just thinking back three years ago, the landscape was a lot different. I tried to show everybody who I was. I didn't do it the right way and could have done a lot of things better," DeChambeau said.

"I'm lucky enough to have a great team around me to help me move in the right direction.

"Those combination of things have allowed me to not only have a new perspective but an opportunity to show myself in a different light and to entertain the fans."

It's that entertainer role he has embraced since joining Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Now he could become LIV's second active player to win a major after Brooks Koepka at last year's PGA Championship.

"You're trying to play conservative golf that gives you the opportunity to hit it close in some scenarios," DeChambeau said of his style this week.

Showman DeChambeau kept the crowd roaring with shots and style, pumping fists on a day when many fought to stay calm or had little to be happy about on the formidable course.

"It was amazing. I can't thank them enough. It was a blessing. Man, they riled me up," DeChambeau said.

"It just gives me a spike in my adrenaline and allows me to focus more on delivering for the fans and for myself and for my family. It just inspires me."

DeChambeau said he doesn't regret the time he spent on science tests of body and equipment.

"It's a learning experience. I never regret anything. Do I not like what I did? Absolutely. But every moment I live in this life, I'm always trying to learn from my mistakes," he said.

"Could you have called it a mistake? Sure. You can call it a bunch of things. But for the most part, the most important piece of it all is that you're growing and learning from those moments."

DeChambeau played down a hip issue that struck on a couple shots, soreness he blames on working to finish a new house.

"It was tougher to get through on a couple shots. It's OK. I've had it for a long time now. It's just something that popped up," said DeChambeau.

"I've been playing a lot of good golf and working on my house, so I haven't really had time to rest like I want.

"I've just been pushing myself a little bit. Consequently that's going to happen. But I've got a great team around me to help fix some stuff up."

- Epsom-salted balls -

The scientist still has some moves from his old days, however, and that includes soaking his golf balls in Epsom salts.

"We float golf balls in a solution to make sure that the golf ball is not out of balance," DeChambeau said.

"Heavy slide floats to the bottom and then we mark the top with a dot to make sure it's always rolling over itself.

"I just try to be as precise as possible to make sure my golf ball flies as straight as it possibly can because I'm not that great at hitting it that straight."

